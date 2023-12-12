PICKENS CO., S.C. (WSPA) — Pickens County officials are working to make one of the busiest highways in the county safer.

“In the past four years, 350 people have had accidents, 150 people have been injured and 5 people have lost their lives,” said Roy Costner, vice chairman of Pickens County Council.

In October, the county received a $44.7 million grant to fill the gap of the funding needed to improve SC HWY 183. Last week, the South Carolina Department of Transportation approved the application to move the process forward.

The plan is to widen the 7.5 mile stretch of the highway to ease congestion and provide turning lanes where they are needed.

“I believe they will start at the Greenville County line first because there’s a bridge there. There’s a portion of Greenville County that’s got to continue to wide out as you go across that bridge and then it will begin to build out from there,” said Costner.

According to Costner, planning for this project has been years in the making.

“It’s taken us seven and a half years to get to this point and I’m super excited to see what’s gonna happen next,” said Costner.

The next step is a joint bond review.

“We had to come up with the 20 something million dollar local match, 28 million dollars from Greenville County and then the state infrastructure bank so the bond review is going to review those bonds to make sure that we have the ability to pay it. Our portion of it is very easy because we’ve already just based on the growth of the population without raising taxes were able to do that,” said Costner.

After the joint bond review, the county says they want to hear from the public.

“Whenever we’re having those meetings, show up and let us know what you think! Hopefully there will be lots of maps and lots of conversations about what makes the most sense and how we’re gonna be able to use this money to best service the people who live here,” said Costner.

The county has not released when a public meeting will be, but they encourage residents to follow the county website and social media platforms.