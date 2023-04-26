GREER, S.C. (WSPA) – The South Carolina Department of Transportation announced that the bridge on Mays Bridge Road over South Tyger River needs to be closed for repairs.

The bridge located near Lake Robinson Park was immediately closed Tuesday.

Drivers are encouraged to take the following detours:

Detour Route for Traffic Eastbound Mays Bridge Road : Motorists will be directed to take Groce Meadow Road, turn right onto Fews Bridge Road, then right onto North Highway 101 in order to return to Mays Bridge Road

Detour Route for Westbound Mays Bridge Road: Motorists will be directed to take North Highway 101, turn left onto Few Bridge Road and turn left onto Groce Meadow Road in order to return to Mays Bridge Road

Anyone seeking access to Lake Robinson is advised to use Groce Meadow Road, officials said.

Officials said they have not determined a time frame for the closure.