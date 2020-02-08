SCDOT continues to repair roads, 58 remain closed statewide

(WSPA) – SCDOT crews worked throughout the day on Friday assessing roads, clearing storm debris, and making repairs.
83 road were previously reported closed on Thursday. That number of closed roads is now at 58, SCDOT released on Friday.
Workers will continue to make repairs throughout the weekend and more are expected to open as water recedes.
At this time, 15 roads will require major repairs, department of transportation officials said.
Drivers are urged to use caution when traveling and to not drive around barricades or through flooded roadways.
The following roads will require major repairs:
Anderson – Timms Mill Road
Anderson – Old River Road
Anderson – Ramage Road
Cherokee – Young Street Dillon Haymount Road
Greenville – Kieth Drive
Greenville – Oak Grove Road
Greenville – Richbourg Road
Greenville – Slater Street
Greenville – White Horse Road Extension
Greenville – Bates Crossing Road
Pickens – Shady Grove Road
Spartanburg – Cleveland Chapel Road
Union – Connector Road
York – McFarland Road