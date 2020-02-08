SCDOT continues to repair roads, 58 remain closed statewide

(WSPA) – SCDOT crews worked throughout the day on Friday assessing roads, clearing storm debris, and making repairs.

83 road were previously reported closed on Thursday. That number of closed roads is now at 58, SCDOT released on Friday.

Workers will continue to make repairs throughout the weekend and more are expected to open as water recedes.

At this time, 15 roads will require major repairs, department of transportation officials said.

Drivers are urged to use caution when traveling and to not drive around barricades or through flooded roadways.

The following roads will require major repairs:

Anderson – Timms Mill Road

Anderson – Old River Road

Anderson – Ramage Road

Cherokee – Young Street Dillon Haymount Road

Greenville – Kieth Drive

Greenville – Oak Grove Road

Greenville – Richbourg Road

Greenville – Slater Street

Greenville – White Horse Road Extension

Greenville – Bates Crossing Road

Pickens – Shady Grove Road

Spartanburg – Cleveland Chapel Road

Union – Connector Road

York – McFarland Road