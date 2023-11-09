LAURENS COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – Have you lost your wedding dress? The Laurens County Maintenance Office is looking for the owner of a wedding box found alongside the interstate.

According to the South Carolina Department of Transportation, a contract crew was picking up liter along I-385 bear exit 19 when they found a box containing a wedding dress.

Inside the box was a dress and a veil.

The crew turned the box over to the local SCDOT office.

“It is not uncommon for crews to find items along the roadway that may have been lost and we make an effort to connect the property to the rightful owner,” SCDOT spokesperson said.

If this is your wedding box, you are asked to contact with Laurens County Maintenance Office at (864) 984-7632.