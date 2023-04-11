UNION COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – The South Carolina Department of Transportation said they are working on replacing a bridge in Union County.

The bridge is located on S-87 Delta Road over Padgetts Creek in Union County southwest of Carlisle.

SCDOT said construction will include demolition, removal and disposal of the bridge.

Surrounding road and draining systems will be modified in order to connect the new bridge in the same location.

A signed detour route will be in place throughout construction for about four months according to SCDOT.

Drivers will be directed to Whitmire Highway or Calisle Whitmire Highway.

The bridge replacement is part of SCDOT’s work to replace or repair hundreds of aging bridges throughout SC as part of the agency’s strategic 10-year plan.

The existing bridge on Delta Road will be closed effective Wednesday.