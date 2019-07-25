SCDOT reviewing options after SC-20 bridge deck replacement project falls behind schedule, officials say

GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – South Carolina Department of Transportation officials said Thursday that they are currently evaluating options to finish a bridge deck replacement project on SC-20 that fell behind schedule due to the project’s first contractor.

According to an SCDOT news release, officials said they had planned on reopening SC-20 over the Norfolk Southern and CSX Railroads on March 31, but said the project fell behind.

On April 1, SCDOT officials began assessing $800 a day in liquidated damages against the contractor — Extreme Concrete Cutting of Gaffney — and said that work on the project ultimately ended, causing SCDOT to issue a Notice of Default to the contractor.

“SCDOT is currently evaluating options to complete this bridge deck replacement project and have it open to the public as soon as possible,” according to SCDOT officials. “Once a replacement contractor has been selected, SCDOT will provide more information about the completion date for this work. In the meantime, the public is asked to continue using the detour route posted for Old Pelzer Road (S-52) and Bessie Road (S-86).

For more information, call Resident Construction Engineer Jack Valetti at 864-239-6091.