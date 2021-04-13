SCDOT soliciting input on proposed safety plan for Woodruff Road

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA)- The South Carolina Department of Transportation is asking for the public’s input on proposed changes to Woodruff Road.

A wide roadway, a lot cars, and a lot of turning make Woodruff Road prone to crashes.

According to a SCDOT spokesperson, a multi-agency traffic audit from 2010 to 2014 counted more than 2,300 crashes along a three mile stretch from Roper Mountain Road to just past Bagwell Road.

“I actually had a friend that got in a wreck on Woodruff Road,” said Darius Brown, who lives in Greenville.

Brown said he drives on Woodruff Road a few times a week.

“It’s like…have you ever been to Atlanta, on the highways? That’s what it’s like,” he said.

Data suggests Woodruff Road’s problems are only getting worse.

“We also noticed that the number of crashes during the four year study period increased measurably with each passing year,” said Ted Creech, who is the assistant director of communications at SCDOT.

A major cause of crashes along that three mile corridor is people turning left across multiple lanes of traffic. SCDOT is proposing building concrete medians to prevent collisions stemming from turns.

“I think it would be helpful,” Brown said. “It might minimize some of the traffic.”

SCDOT is also proposing ADA-compliant pedestrian ramps, crosswalks, and countdown pedestrian signals at signalized intersections to help keep pedestrians safe, Creech said.

“We want to make sure that we get the public’s feedback to make sure that were not going to be doing something that dosent make sense to them,” Creech said.

If the project goes through, construction could begin in late 2022 and last about six months.

“A lot of the work will be done in the evening and night hours because we do recognize that there is a high volume of traffic there,” Creech said.

SCDOT is hosting a virtual public information meeting on Thursday. You can sign up here.

SCDOT provided the following information on other ways to submit comments:

Comments:

Participants can provide written comments in the following ways:

· submit comments online at the project website: https://scdotgis.online/SC146SP

· mail comments to Brett McCutchan, PE, SCDOT Project Manager at 955 Park Street, P.O. Box 191, Columbia, SC 29201-3959

· email comments to McCutchaBJ@scdot.org

· fill out a comment card and drop it in the comment box during your scheduled in-person meeting.

Comments submitted online will be accepted through April 28.