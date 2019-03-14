SCDOT Spring Spruce Up brings awareness to fighting litter, statewide

News

by: WSPA STAFF

Posted: / Updated:

Hundreds of employees of the South Carolina Department of Transportation picked up litter on the side of the road Thursday.

This was the SCDOT 2019 little cleanup event called Spring Spruce Up.

Agency organizers said employees from engineers and attorneys to administrative staff and leadership will be volunteering to pick up litter across South Carolina.

DOT leaders said this is being done to bring awareness to the impact of litter on roadsides and how by littering, you can discourage economic development and large corporations from bringing business to SC.

In the Upstate or District 3, DOT workers were picking up trash in Pickens County and Greenville County, Spartanburg County and Oconee County.

Employees were along the major highways like US 123, SC101, Hwy 292.

