SCDOT to add safety measures to construction zones on I-85 in Cherokee, Spartanburg Co.

CHEROKEE CO., S.C. (WSPA) – The South Carolina Department of Transportation held a public input meeting in Gaffney on Friday to discuss ways to improve travel and safety on I-85–specifically the 21-mile construction zone in Cherokee and Spartanburg Counties.

This comes just one week after we reported that two people were killed in a pile-up in a construction zone, near mile marker 88 in Cherokee County.

“How many people have to die due to construction before we can figure out a better way,” Senator Harvey Peeler asked at the beginning of the meeting.

Peeler said he gets questions like that from his constituents constantly.

SCDOT officials said the construction we see on I-85 is the biggest project they have going on in the state by a long shot.

“The 85 corridor is our most heavily traveled section of interstate in South Carolina,” Secretary of Transportation Christy Hall said.

And, they said, with 40% of that traffic being truck traffic, back-ups and accidents are sometimes hard to avoid.

“Traffic bottlenecked, stopped for 6 to 8 hours, and fatalities. That’s completely unacceptable,” Hall said.

“Our department has responded to 42 wrecks since the beginning of the year and up through February,” Macedonia Fire Chief Dennis Gardner added.

That’s why, SCDOT said, they’re working on better ways to manage traffic flow in these construction zones and add extra safety measures.

“We could close the interstate and redirect all traffic, and that would be one way to stop fatalities, but that’s not the right answer,” Hall said.

Some of their plans include adding more signage and message boards to get people to slow down.

SCDOT said they’ll also be partnering with S.C. Highway Patrol and the Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office to add more blue lights on the interstate.

“Lower the speed limit,” Deputy Secretary of Engineering Leland Colvin said. “Speed is always a concern.”

They’re also going to restrict truck drivers from using the left lane, increase lane width as construction allows, and keep towing equipment on standby for when incidents do happen.

After they gave their update, SCDOT opened the floor to the public to share their concerns.

One of those people was Macedonia Fire Chief Dennis Gardner.

“We’re responding to calls and to scenes that nobody needs to see,” Gardner said.

One of those calls, just last week, involved two deaths.

Each one, Gardner said, hits his department harder and harder.

“We’re human. We have emotions,” he said. “We don’t want to stand and hold somebody’s hand while they’re dying, and that’s what we have to do.”

His message to drivers: avoid I-85 if you can.

“This is the most dangerous section of interstate in South Carolina, in my opinion,” Gardner said. “I advise everybody, do not travel that interstate unless you have to.”

“Folks, if you are traveling through this area of 85, we want you to be attentive, we want you to slow down, and we want you to be aware of what’s going on,” Colvin said.

SCDOT also gave an update on the progress of the I-85 widening project and shared what changes drivers can expect to see in the coming months and years, like lane shifts and refreshed pavement markings.

Officials told 7 News the $830 million road project is expected to be completed by 2023.