(WSPA) – The South Carolina Department of Transportation is prohibiting lane closures on interstate highways during the Fourth of July travel period.

The restriction applies to all non-emergency highway work to help ease holiday travel. These restrictions will be in place from 6 a.m. on Friday, July 1 through 10 p.m. on Tuesday, July 5.

The SCDOT encouraged drivers to remain alert on the roads, given that several work zones are in place throughout the state.

Below is more information provided by the department in a release:

Motorists may keep up with travel conditions by using SCDOT’s 511 system, which provides real-time traffic information on all South Carolina interstate highways and some of the highways along the coast.

Users can call 511 or access www.511SC.org 24 hours a day, 7 days a week, and download the free app.