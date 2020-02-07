(WSPA) – Approximately 83 roads are closed statewide after SC was hit by severe storms on Thursday.

Based on initial roadway damage assessments, the upstate region appears to be impacted the most at this time, according to Department of Transportation officials.

Less than a dozen roads will require major repairs by SCDOT crews. The rest are expected to reopen once the water recedes, SCDOT officials said in a news release.

Crews will continue to work throughout the night and into Friday morning in order to restore the network and assess additional damage.

Drivers are urged to use caution when traveling.

Do not drive around barricades or through flooded roadways.

The following roads will require major repairs:

Anderson​ Co. – Timms Mill Road

Cherokee​ Co. – Young Street

Greenville Co. – ​Keith Drive

Greenville Co. – ​Oak Grove Road

Greenville​ Co. – Richbourg Road

Greenville Co. – ​Slater Street

Greenville​ Co. – White Horse Road Extension

Spartanburg​ Co. – Cleveland Chapel Road

We’ll continue to update this story. Check back for updates.