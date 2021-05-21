SCDOT’s 2021-2022 paving program to be ‘largest in S.C. history’

DUNCAN, S.C. (WSPA) — The South Carolina Department of Transportation (SCDOT) announced Thursday its new 2021-2022 paving program, which DOT officials promise will rehab nearly 1,000 miles of roads through funding from the state’s gas tax. The gas tax, which has increased two cents each year since 2017, will increase again July 2.

The program is estimated to cost roughly $642 million. It will repair various roads — ranging from neighborhood streets to heavily trafficked highways — in all 46 counties. The project will take place alongside SCDOT’s $1.7 billion in other projects currently underway as part of its 10-Year Plan.

SCDOT determined which roads to repave based on traffic and safety data.

To view SCDOT’s interactive map of the roads impacted, click here.