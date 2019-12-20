SCDPS, local law enforcement partner for Sober or Slammer! campaign

COLUMBIA, SC (WSPA) – The South Carolina Department of Public Safety and law enforcement are partnering statewide to conduct enforcement of impaired driving law, as part of their “Sober or Slammer! campaign.

According to a SCDPS news release, South Carolina Highway Patrol and local law enforcement will conduct a series of public safety checkpoints throughout South Carolina during the New Year’s holiday period.

“The holidays should be a time to enjoy family, friends, celebrations and the warmth of the season,” Highway Patrol Col. Christopher Williamson said. “We want to ensure everyone makes it home safely this holiday season, and that is why motorists will see an increase in blue lights during the holidays as we team up with local law enforcement for increased DUI enforcement.”

Williamson gave the following steps for everyone to ensure a safe ride home:

Designate a sober driver

Use public transportation, such as buses and shuttles

Call a local cab or taxi service, or plan ahead for a taxi

Download and use a ride-share app, such as Uber, Lyft, Sidecar

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration also has the NHSTA SaferRide app, where users can create a SaferRide profile and can use the app to call a friend or a local cab service for a ride home.