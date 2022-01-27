School board members vote to ask SCDHEC, governor to modify student quarantine guidelines

GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – Greenville County school board members believe too many of their district’s students are missing school due to what they said are unnecessary COVID-19 quarantines and they’re calling on state leaders to change the guidelines currently in place.

The number is in the thousands for students placed in quarantine over the last couple of months in Greenville County Schools.

“Total student isolations, 17th of August to 15th of January, there were 9,755. There were 34,432 student quarantines,” said Greenville County School District Superintendent, Dr. Burke Royster.

School board members believe too many students are missing class after being exposed to COVID-19, only to find out that they don’t have the virus.

In fact, data provided by the district showed, on average, fewer than 7% of students placed in quarantine end up moving to isolation.

That’s why they’re sending a letter to South Carolina’s Governor Henry McMaster and Department of Health and Environmental Control leaders, asking for the rules around student quarantines to change. Instead, the district wants them to follow the policy for teachers and school employees.

“This information is coming because they just recently changed the guidelines to allow teachers to come back quicker and we would like them to do that for students also,” said Greenville County School Board Chairman Roger Meek.

Right now, if a teacher is exposed to COVID-19, they can still come to work everyday as long as they’re asymptomatic, wear a mask and get a test on the fifth day after exposure. For students, they have to stay home for five days before returning.

“We’re thinking that we can get them back maybe five days quicker and so we’re hoping that they will listen to us,” Meek said.

Board members said during a special meeting Thursday that their goal is to keep students in school as much as possible.

That decision, though, currently sits in the hands of state leaders.

The board voted 9-1 to sending the letter to Governor Henry McMaster and DHEC leaders.

Click here to read the full letter.