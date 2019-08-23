School bus driver cited in Spartanburg crash involving motorcycle

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) — Troopers say a motorcyclist was injured when he was hit by a school bus in Spartanburg.

The wreck happened around 8 a.m. Friday on E. Main Street at the intersection of Plainview Drive.

Lance Cpl. Joe Hovis with the S.C. Highway Patrol said a school bus was attempting to turn left onto Plainview Drive and was hit by a motorcyclist headed south on E. Main Street.

Officials say no one on the bus was hurt. A school district official said the bus was headed to Spartanburg High School at the time.

“There were no student injuries and they reported to school on a normal schedule,” a school official said.

The motorcyclist was taken to Spartanburg Regional Medical Center.

His injuries are not considered life threatening.

The bus driver was cited for failure to yield the right of way.

