School bus evacuated after driver spots smoke, no injuries reported

SPARTANBURG Co., S.C. (WSPA) — More than 20 students were evacuated from a school bus after the driver noticed smoke coming from the dash.

It happened Tuesday morning on Glenn Springs Road in the Pauline community.

Cynthia Robinson, a spokesperson with Spartanburg School District 6, said a school bus driver followed safety protocol and immediately evacuated 24 students aboard the bus after noticing smoke coming from the dash.

The driver used a fire extinguisher on the area. 

“Everyone appears to be fine,” Robinson said in an email. 

It appears it was caused by a faulty ignition switch in the dash. 

Firefighters and school administrators arrived on the scene quickly, Robinson said.

Students were placed on another bus to complete the route. 

