School bus involved in crash in Spartanburg Co., 8 students taken to hospital

Emergency crews at scene of crash involving school bus on Hillside Drive in Spartanburg County on May 15, 2019

SPARTANBURG CO., SC (WSPA) - Eight students were taken to the hospital as a precaution after a hit-and-run crash involving a school bus on Hillside Drive in Spartanburg County.

The crash happened around 4:00pm on Hillside Drive near Hawes Drive, according to Highway Patrol.

According to Spartanburg School District Seven, there were 26 middle and high school students on the bus at the time of the crash.

The district says a vehicle struck the back left side of the bus and left the scene.

All other students on board were loaded onto another bus to be taken home.

District Seven says there were no serious injuries.

South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating the crash.

We will update this story as more information becomes available.