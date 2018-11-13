School bus involved in crash with utility truck in Anderson Co., highway patrol says

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. FILE PHOTO

ANDERSON COUNTY, SC (WSPA) - South Carolina Highway Patrol officials said an Anderson County school bus was involved in a crash just after 3 p.m. Tuesday.

According to SCHP's Joe Hovis, the crash happened on Freeman Drive at Hood Road.

Hovis said the bus passed a Blue Ridge Electric truck, turned left and the right rear of the bus sideswiped the Blue Ridge truck.

Twenty-two students were on the bus at the time of the crash, but no injuries were reported.