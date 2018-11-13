News

School bus involved in crash with utility truck in Anderson Co., highway patrol says

Posted: Nov 13, 2018 05:59 PM EST

Updated: Nov 13, 2018 06:25 PM EST

ANDERSON COUNTY, SC (WSPA) - South Carolina Highway Patrol officials said an Anderson County school bus was involved in a crash just after 3 p.m. Tuesday.

According to SCHP's Joe Hovis, the crash happened on Freeman Drive at Hood Road.

Hovis said the bus passed a Blue Ridge Electric truck, turned left and the right rear of the bus sideswiped the Blue Ridge truck.

Twenty-two students were on the bus at the time of the crash, but no injuries were reported.

 

