School bus involved in crash with utility truck in Anderson Co., highway patrol says
ANDERSON COUNTY, SC (WSPA) - South Carolina Highway Patrol officials said an Anderson County school bus was involved in a crash just after 3 p.m. Tuesday.
According to SCHP's Joe Hovis, the crash happened on Freeman Drive at Hood Road.
Hovis said the bus passed a Blue Ridge Electric truck, turned left and the right rear of the bus sideswiped the Blue Ridge truck.
Twenty-two students were on the bus at the time of the crash, but no injuries were reported.