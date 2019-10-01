School bus involved in wreck in Greenville

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – A Greenville County Schools bus was involved in a crash Tuesday afternoon in Greenville.

According to the district, the bus was carrying 30 students from Stone Academy.

The bus was involved in a crash at the intersection of Shaw Street and Rutherford Road, the district said.

One student complained of minor aches and pains and the district said that student was released to a parent.

Greenville Police said EMS responded to the scene.

No other injuries were reported, according to Greenville County Schools.

Greenville Police will continue to investigate the crash.

