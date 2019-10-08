School bus, tractor trailer crash on I-85 South in Spartanburg Co.

SPARTANBURG Co., S.C. (WSPA) — Troopers say two people suffered minor injuries when a tractor trailer hit a school bus on Interstate 85 in Spartanburg County.

The crash happened early Tuesday morning on I-85 South at mile marker 68.

Lance Cpl. Joe Hovis with the S.C. Highway Patrol said no children were aboard the bus when it was struck by a tractor trailer.

Two staff members on the bus suffered minor injuries, Hovis said.

The tractor trailer is blocking one lane of I-85 South shortly before 7 a.m. Tuesday.

7News crew said the bus appeared to have some damage to the back left side, while the truck has severe damage to its cab and hood.