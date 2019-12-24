School collects donations for children who lost their mother and home in a fire

POWDERSVILLE, S.C. (WSPA)- After three children lost their mother and their home in a fire in Powdersville last week, the community is coming together to get them Christmas presents.

The fire happened early Friday morning. Monday, people dropped off clothes, toys, and necessities for the family at Powedersville Elementary School.

“We’ve had such an influx of calls, texts, emails, messages of people from our community from churches, from businesses, neighborhoods, our school families, all wanting to help these children, so we had to get some organization to it and have a central location where people could come in and make donations to just show some joy and hope to these children,” said Tammy Lee, who is a counselor at Powdersville Elementary.

Presents, clothes, and shoes came pouring into the school.



“If everybody’s just reaching out and doing what they can, just because we’re all a part of this community then I mean, it’s very heartwarming to see,” said Brianna Hames, who dropped off items.

“A tragedy like this, you just step it up and you do all that you can to give the some hope to get to the next step,” Lee said.

Even strangers like Hames wanted to pitch in.

“This is a tough time time for anybody, and to lose everything…we just wanted to do what we can,” she said.

The front hallway of the school was packed with teachers wrapping gifts and sorting donations Monday afternoon.

“It’s been slightly used clothing. It’s been brand-new clothing. It’s been Christmas items. It’s been cash. It’s been gift cards,” Lee said.

Powdersville firefighters were also there to help carry the bundles inside.



All three of the kids receiving the presents have passed through Powdersville Elementary. One of them is still a student there. Lee told 7News two of them are okay, but their another sibling is facing a long recovery. Well-wishers wrote “get well soon” cards.

“I have just been so heart touched and amazed at the volume and the number of people who don’t have any affiliation to our schools, but they still, they live in this community and they are showing their support,” Lee said.

Lee said the kids are with family and are receiving the Christmas gifts and necessities before the holiday, while other items will be sorted and given to them next week.

The school will continue taking donations in January when classes start.