School Dist. of Oconee Co. still planning for in-person graduations, creating keepsake video for seniors

OCONEE COUNTY, SC (WSPA) – The School District of Oconee County announced Friday they are still planning to hold in-person graduations for seniors on either June 20 or July 18 at 8:30 a.m.

According to the release, the ceremonies will be moved from Littlejohn Coliseum to the football stadium at each high school.

The school district said there may have to be restrictions on the number of guests for each graduate in order to adhere to social distancing guidelines.

According to the release, the school district is also working to give seniors and their families a graduation keepsake video.

The school system is asking that each senior submit a video, up to 10 seconds, introducing themselves, and should at a minimum include their name.

Some information that can be included in the video can be:

Future plans

Sports

Awards

A favorite quote

Other information important to the senior

Students are also welcome to wear their cap and gowns, but not required to. Attire worn in the video must adhere to the district’s dress code, and all videos will be screened by school administration.

According to the release, any inappropriate content found will result in the student submitting a new video or not being included in the final video.

All videos must be submitted by May 8.

For more information, visit your high school’s website.