School Dist. of Pickens Co. releases tentative plan for graduation

PICKENS COUNTY, SC (WSPA) – School District of Pickens County officials released their tentative plans for graduation for the Class of 2020 on Friday.

According to the news release, pending the lifting of social distancing restriction, the ceremonies will be:

Held no earlier than May 22 and no later than June 20

Located at high school football stadiums

Ticketed events due to limited seating

Live streamed online for those who cannot attend

According to the release, the school district said they plan to announce dates and times for graduations by May 11.

District officials said each high school — D.W. Daniel High, Easley High, Liberty High and Pickens High — will also be announcing plans regarding senior celebrations, awards day and other end of year ceremonies by May 11.