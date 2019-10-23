School Dist. of Pickens Co. to propose earlier start date for 2020-21 school year to board members

PICKENS COUNTY, SC (WSPA) – Administration with School District of Pickens County will soon present a draft for a calendar change for the 2020-21 school year to school board members, which would propose an Aug. 4 start date.

According to a news release from the school district, the start date would be earlier than allowed in years past, but administration believes that students and families would benefit from the earlier date, saying it would allow for:

Longer holiday breaks

School to end before Memorial Day

Multiple breaks during second semester to reduce stress and improve mental health of students and staff.

A copy of the 2021 Draft Calendar is below:

“SDPC understands that a change to an earlier start date may create conflicts with pre-planned activities for some families. Families which have an already-scheduled conflict in early August with this calendar, are encouraged to contact their school’s principal no later than December 20, 2019.“

According to the release, on Oct. 8, the South Carolina Board of Education approved a waiver for the school district, giving them the freedom from a number of state regulations to help them offer students more options for personalized learning.

SDPC administration will present the draft calendar at the next school board meeting, set for Monday, Oct. 28.