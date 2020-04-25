School district in Anderson to host virtual graduation ceremony, no guests allowed

ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – Anderson School District 5 has decided to host a virtual graduation ceremony for Seniors.

According to an email sent to parents, the ceremony will be streamed live and video recorded.

School officials say seniors will be spaced every fourth chair and no guests will be allowed inside for the ceremony.

Only limited staff will be allowed.

“While this is in no way ideal, it gives us the best opportunity to provide a safe and memorable ceremony for our graduates,” the email says.

May 13 will be the last day for Seniors.

The ceremonies will be held May 21 at NewSpring Church. Westside High School’s will be held at 10 a.m., and TL Hanna’s will be at 2 p.m.