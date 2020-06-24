School district responds after petition to change the name of Byrnes HS, mascot

SPARTANBURG CO., S.C. (WSPA) – A petition is going around with the goal of changing the name of James F. Byrnes High School and its mascot, “The Rebel.”

7 News spoke with some on both sides of the argument.

“That name is oppressive, it has offensive connotations to it because of how he felt about black people and schools being integrated. He was not for it. He wanted to keep schools segregated,” Terray Kelly said.

Terray Kelly graduated from James F. Byrnes High School and later taught and coached there.

The high school has beared the name of former South Carolina governor James F. Byrnes since 1955.

Kelly said Byrnes is a great school with an unfortunate name and a disrespectful mascot.

“He just wasn’t for us. He wasn’t for black people,” Kelly said. “”When you think back to the Civil War, those soldiers were nicknamed ‘rebels,’ so for black people in the south, the name ‘rebel,’ that’s not something that we’re proud of.”

That’s why he and his group “Rebels for Change” started a petition to find a new name for the school and a new mascot.

But others signed a separate petition opposing that idea.

“If it’s not broken, don’t fix it,” Brandon Frady said. “Even if they do change the name, I don’t think it’s going to solve anything.”

Brandon Frady is also a Byrnes alum and told 7 News it would be hard for him to see the name of his alma mater and the mascot change, saying he’s always been proud to be a Byrnes Rebel.

“Ever since I was a kid, when you grow up, every little boy’s dream was to be a rebel and to play for the football team, and that’s exactly what I did,” he said.

Frady said making the change would take away the tradition he loves.

“There’s just something about putting that helmet on on Friday nights. For me, to have that logo on the side, it just made you feel like part of something big,” he said.

But Kelly believes changing the name wouldn’t change the history or the memories made at the school.

“There is never a bad time to do the right thing; and just because it’s tradition, doesn’t mean that it’s right.”

Kelly says he’d like to see the name of the school and the mascot be something that makes every student proud.

“We want all of the students who graduate from that high school to be proud of the name that is on the top of their diploma,” Kelly said.

The Spartanburg District 5 Board of Trustees released the following statement:

“The Spartanburg District Five Board of Trustees is aware of the current petition circulating to change the name of James F. Byrnes High School. I, along with District leaders, met with the organizers of the petition this week, and sincerely listened to their concerns. As we expressed to them, Spartanburg District Five firmly stands against racism, and believes that our motto of “Every Child, Every Day” means we must celebrate and support students of all colors and backgrounds.

However, change does not happen overnight, and this issue is one that must be researched. Ultimately, it might be in the hands of our General Assembly, and South Carolina’s “Heritage Act”, which legislates buildings named after historical figures.”

The “Rebels for Change” group is also asking the school district to hire more people who are racially, culturally, and ethnically representative of the community.