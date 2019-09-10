School district taking parent input on re-zoning proposal for Fountain Inn High

FOUNTAIN INN, S.C. (WSPA)- Greenville County is getting a new high school in 2021. Fountain Inn High School is under construction in the Golden Strip area, with the goal of relieving overcrowding at nearby schools.

“This is an opportunity to really be able to start from the ground up and build with the community the kind of school that we want to see and make our district proud,” said Fountain Inn High School Principal Maureen Tiller.

The new school will be the first newly-established high school in the county in decades, and the district wants to hear from the families it affects, with three meetings scheduled this week and next week.

By Fall of 2021, the school will have about 250 students in ninth grade. It will add a grade each year, growing to a full high school of about 1,000 students in 2024.

“For years our schools in Golden Strip have been overcrowded,” said Lisa Wells, who is a Greenville County School Board member representing district 28. “We’ve grown so fast, and it’s been really difficult to keep up with that.”

Fountain Inn High will pull about 700 students who would have been zoned for Hillcrest High School and about 200 from Mauldin High School. The district aims to have fewer than 2,000 students at its high schools, and right now Hillcrest and Mauldin are past that threshold. The new school is set to relieve some of that overcrowding, and it will continue to expand as the district does.

“The core is built for 2,000, but we’re going initially begin with 1,000 students for the first four years,” Tiller said.

Fountain Inn High School will offer AP classes, opportunities for engineering classes, and JV and varsity sports, but some parents are worried about their children being among the first at a new school.

“I think those are probably the big things: is my child going to have as many opportunities, either academically or in sports? And the answer is unequivocally yes,” Wells said.

You can read the student assignment proposal here. The district will make a recommendation on the proposal to the school board, which will vote on it in October.

Meetings for parents are being held by invite only at the following times:

• Monday, September 9, 2019 @ 4:00 p.m. – Fountain Inn Elementary, 608 Fairview St, Fountain Inn, SC 29644

• Tuesday, September 10, 2019 @ 6:30 p.m. – Fountain Inn Elementary, 608 Fairview St, Fountain Inn, SC 29644

• Tuesday, September 17, 2019 @ 6:30 p.m. – Rudolph Gordon School, 1507 Scuffletown Road, Simpsonville, SC 29681