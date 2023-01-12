(WSPA) – School districts in the Upstate, Georgia and Western North Carolina have canceled all activities and events Thursday due to the potential severe weather.

FRANKLIN COUNTY

Franklin County Schools have announced that students will be released an hour early prior to normal dismissal.

GREENWOOD COUNTY

Greenwood County Schools District 50‘s after-school activity bus transportation has been canceled.

HART COUNTY

Hart County Schools has canceled all school activities and games Thursday evening.

SPARTANBURG COUNTY

Spartanburg School District One has canceled all school activities and games Thursday evening.

Spartanburg School District Three has canceled all school activities and games Thursday evening.

Spartanburg School District Seven has canceled all school activities and games after 5:30 p.m.

STEPHENS COUNTY

Stephens County School System has also canceled school activities and games. The school district also announced that students will be released two hours prior to normal dismissal.

SWAIN COUNTY

Swain County Schools have announced that students will be released for early dismissal at 1:30 p.m.