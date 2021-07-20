School districts blocked from enacting safety measures against COVID-19 as cases climb

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) — As school approaches and coronavirus case counts climb, South Carolina schools will not enact masking policies, vaccination policies or other health-guarding measures. Public schools cannot make any such changes because of state policies.

“We’re watching the delta-variant very closely,” Greenville County Schools’ Tim Waller said. “We’re seeing the rise in cases South Carolina, but we are limited in what we can do as a school district by the governor’s orders as well as some legislative action that’s been taken.”

In provisos to the state’s education budget, state lawmakers block schools from enforcing masking policies and make it harder for students to opt into virtual programs.

“They can’t make them wear masks. That’s their choice,” Sandy Morris, a mom of two in Spartanburg County said. “But, they can send my child home for wearing a skirt that’s above her knee. I don’t think wearing a skirt above her knee is going to threaten her life. Not wearing a mask is.”