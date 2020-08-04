School districts continue work on extracurricular plans

LAURENS, S.C. (WSPA) — As school districts finalize fall plans, the future of some extracurricular activities is still uncertain. Extracurricular activities can be broken down into two categories: athletics and non-athletics.

Athletic activities are governed by guidelines set forth by the South Carolina High School League.

Non-athletic programs will follow guidelines published by the South Carolina AcceleratED task force.

You can view some of those guidelines on page 82 of this document.

Some districts, including Spartanburg’s seventh district, have canceled all after school activities until further notice. However, electives, like band or orchestra, can still take place during school hours.

Other districts, like Laurens County School District 56, are encouraging virtual meetings for clubs and organizations. Superintendent Dr. David O’Shields says that educators are working hard to make sure students’ experiences are as normal as possible.

“The curricular concerns of the district should be — and are — foremost,” he said. “But, the extracurricular activities are often what people remember and we want them to be, even in the time of COVID, something that is memorable, something that is enjoyable and something that is sustainable.”