School mentors needed in the Upstate

(WSPA) — If you have any interest in being a positive influence on the younger generation there’s an organization in the Upstate that needs your help now.

Mentor Upstate needs volunteers to serve as mentors to school children.

Director of Mentor Greenville, Jennifer Medlock said Mentor Upstate reaches thousands of students in over 100 schools.

Medlock said the organization works to develop mentor programs in schools and after school programs.

Dr. Patterson of Sterling School in Greenville said positive one on one relationships between mentors and students are very effective.



Mentors must complete an application and a background check.Then the mentor completes training and meets with their student during their lunch or breakfast.

Several mentors are needed this year and training is set to begin soon. No homework or tutoring is required according to Medlock, just a willingness to be a friend and a good listener to a student.

For an application Click here to learn more.