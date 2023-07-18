(WSPA) – School is right around the corner! Here are the start dates for the upcoming 2023-24 school year in the Upstate, Western North Carolina, and Georgia.
July 26
July 31
August 1
- Pickens County
- Laurens County School District 55
- Laurens County School District 56
- Union County
- Abbeville County
- Elbert County
August 2
August 3
August 4
August 8
August 9
August 14
- Henderson County
- Rutherford County
- Spartanburg County School District 1
- Spartanburg County School District 2
- Spartanburg County School District 3
- Spartanburg County School District 4
- Spartanburg County School District 5
- Spartanburg County School District 6
- Spartanburg County School District 7