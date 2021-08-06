Back-to-school supply drives in the Upstate

UPSTATE, S.C. (WSPA) – Supply drives in our area are in full swing ahead of the upcoming school year. We’ve compiled a list of drives in the Upstate.

Anderson Co.

Aug. 7 – 12 p.m. – 4 p.m. – Anderson Mall on N. Main St./ First 100 kids get free backpacks with school supplies

Cherokee Co.

Aug. 7 – 9 a.m. – 4 p.m. – Gaffney Walmart on Walton Dr./ Cherokee Co. Sheriff’s Office will collect supplies

Greenville Co.

Aug. 12 – 9 a.m. – 11 a.m. – Morningside Baptist Church on Pelham Rd./ Select Health of South Carolina’s First Choice health plan will provide health info and backpacks with school supplies for grades K-12 while quantities last.

Laurens Co.

Aug. 13 – 6 p.m. – 8 p.m. – Pizza Hut on East Main St. in Laurens/ Kids 12 and under will receive goodie bags with school supplies at Back to School Bash

Spartanburg Co.

Aug. 7 – 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. – St. Matthews Lane in Spartanburg/ Respect Ya-Self nonprofit providing backpacks, supplies, food and games

If you have any to add, email us at news@wspa.com