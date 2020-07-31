Back to School: Your Questions Answered

SPARTANBURG COUNTY, SC (WSPA) – For most of our lives, school has been a familiar routine: the same hours, the same days, predictable holidays and homework.

This year is different.

There are more than 750,000 K-12 students in South Carolina, each with their own educational needs. There are another 50,000 public school teachers spread across more than 100 school districts.

Each district in South Carolina has its own plan to reopen, most of which still haven’t been approved by the state.

Gov. Henry McMaster wants students in class in-person, while some Upstate superintendents have pushed back saying they’ll put health and safety first.

The broad agreement is that this year will not look like anything we’ve done before.

So far, 31 South Carolina school districts reopening plans have been approved.

State Superintendent of Education Molly Spearman joined us virtually to answer some viewer questions about the approval process and what parents and students can expect for the fall semester

We first exposed the digital divide in South Carolina with our special report on the lack of internet access for some students back in the spring. Our Georgiaree Godfrey showed us how the state is trying to get something done about it in a matter of weeks

Sen. Lindsey Graham joined use during our special Thursday night where he also answered some viewer questions, as well as discussed the back to school funding being proposed in the stimulus package.

Many of our 7 News viewer questions focus on how can we be physically in school and keep our students and teachers as safe as possible at the same time.

Superintendent Dr. Burke Royster of Greenville County Schools joined our special Thursday night to help us answer some of those questions.

With all the questions surrounding this year, some parents are choosing a new option: Private schools offering in-person class for five days a week.

Our Anne Maxwell reported that private schools in the Upstate are being overwhelmed by applicants seeking out the private school option.

Whether out of stock or outside the family budget, parents are having to get creative with a “Back to School” list that looks a lot different this year.

7 News Anchor Ben Hoover found one way to help you get the kids ready and shows you how to do it without breaking the bank.

It’s always a stressful time of year for families, but this year there is a while new level of stress for parents.

7 News’ Asia Wilson spoke to a number of people who are still trying to figure out how to approach this school year.

Dr. Cedrek McFadden joined us during our special to answer some of our questions in regard to back to school.

Back to school means back on the field for high school athletes. Or does it?

Plans for fall sports have been flexible, but right now it looks like athletes will be allowed to compete.

We took your questions to Dorman High School Athletic Director Flynn Harrell. Here’s what he had to say:

To take a look back in detail at some of the information we’ve shared during the Back to School special, our Digital Reporter Kristen Cheatam breaks down where you can find the latest information on our Back to School Headquarters page on WSPA.com.