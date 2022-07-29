GREENVILLE, SC (WSPA)- With students heading back to the classroom, some parents might find themselves struggling to get supplies.

Bon Secours St. Francis Medical Center is hosting a backpack drive for the next two weeks to make sure as many Greenville County Students get what they need for school.

One of the organizers, Susan Canon said, so many parents are feeling the impact of prices going up and those increases are leaving less money for classroom necessities.

That is why Bon Secours is asking for any kind of school supplies for families struggling.

Cannon said, the first collection last week was great but they still need more.

There is another collection Friday, July 29 from 9 A.M. to 1 P.M. at Sterling Hope Center on Dunbar St. in Greenville.

Another collection will be held the following week on Friday, August 5 from 11 A.M. to 3 P.M. at Senior Action on E. North Street in Greenville.

Cannon said, large backpacks are the number one need right now but this is the list of items Bon Secours is asking for.