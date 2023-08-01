PICKENS COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA)- Tuesday, August 1st marked the first day of school for Pickens County and this year every student can grab a tray, walk through the line and get a free meal.

Through the Community Eligibility Provision all students in Pickens County can receive free breakfast and lunch, with no application required.

“It’s huge,” Director of Student Nutrition Services Jenaffer Stevenson said. “It’s great for families. It releases a financial burden. They can use their finances for other necessities. It levels the playing field and allows all students to eat meals for free.”

Faculty and staff said they believe providing students with free meals will help with behavior and attendance.

At Crosswell Elementary School, Principal Andrew Shipman said good nutrition is a part of the school’s teaching of what they call ‘Seven Healthy Habits of Kids’.

“I hope every one of our students here knows that they are cared about and valued and that they have the ability to be a leader at home, in the classroom and outside of school and they are going to have the opportunity to grow here and develop as a child and as a person,” Shipman said.

Coming up with meals students will want to eat every day can be difficult but Stevenson said her department works hard to make sure students are receiving nutritious meals they will enjoy.

“We look for kid favorites,” Stevenson said. “We also want nutritional items. We want hot prepared meals students may or may not get in their own homes.”

The Pickens County School District said its poverty rating is now at 61%. They said that percentage has increased since Covid-19.

“As a former principal and working with families that struggle with that, it doesn’t seem like it would be very expensive for a $1.50 meal but multiply that by 180 and that a lot,” SDPC Chief Communications Officer Darian Byrd said. “So, it’s a huge, huge benefit for our entire county, all 16,300 students that will benefit from that this year.”

The Community Eligibility Provision granting free meals is typically a four-year program. The School District of Pickens County said it hopes to qualify for longer.