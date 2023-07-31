LAURENS COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA)- Tomorrow marks the first day of August and the first day of school for Laurens County school districts.

“We are honored to have the opportunity to start this year on the first day of a month, the first day of a school year and it’s the first of many firsts,” said David O’Shields, Superintendent of Laurens County School District 56.

One of those firsts is the earlier start to the year. But an earlier start means more breaks built into the year, providing what Superintendent O’Shields calls room for opportunity.

“So that we can have an intersession for students who A. may need it, or enrichment activities for those who may want it,” said O’Shields. “We can have different camps, different activities, different clubs, and different experiences that before we couldn’t do.”

School buses are back on the road this week, creating another layer of traffic that’s been missing for a few months. It’s what district leaders are reminding families about most ahead of tomorrow.

“Our first few days of school traffic is pretty backed up with just everyone getting into the swing of things and making sure students are getting where they’re supposed to be so we ask for patience and cooperation,” said Ameca Thomas, Superintendent of Laurens County District 55.

As the Upstate continues to grow, so do enrollment numbers. With more students attending their schools, district leaders are even more focused this year on providing each individual student with opportunities they want to partake in.

“Our theme again is to elevate your impact and so we’re all working to do what we can to have a greater impact on our students and our community,” said Thomas.

“We’re trying to get our children marketed for jobs, colleges, for technical schools for things that they find meaningful and as we in education can provide as marketable,” said O’Shields.

The first of the new built-in breaks that will happen for Laurens County students will take place this fall.