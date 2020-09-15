Cherokee County School District updates hybrid schedule

Back to School HQ

by: WSPA Staff

Posted: / Updated:

(Source: Cherokee County School District)

CHEROKEE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – Cherokee County School District announced it will begin alternating students on the Hybrid A/B schedule on Fridays.

Beginning this week, students who are on the Hybrid A schedule will attend school in-person on Friday. Students who are on the Hybrid B schedule will attend school in-person next Friday.

  • (Source: Cherokee County School District)
  • (Source: Cherokee County School District)
  • (Source: Cherokee County School District)

The district said the schedule will continue to alternate in-person learning every Friday. Students will continue with virtual learning on the days they are not attending classes in-person.

Click here for more information.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Mascot Challenge
Destination Vacation
Find A Job
Greenville Triumph Game
wspa news app free for download choose your store below
download the wspa news app from the apple app store
download the wspa news app from the google play store

Trending Stories