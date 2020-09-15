Cherokee County School District updates hybrid schedule

CHEROKEE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – Cherokee County School District announced it will begin alternating students on the Hybrid A/B schedule on Fridays.

Beginning this week, students who are on the Hybrid A schedule will attend school in-person on Friday. Students who are on the Hybrid B schedule will attend school in-person next Friday.

(Source: Cherokee County School District)

The district said the schedule will continue to alternate in-person learning every Friday. Students will continue with virtual learning on the days they are not attending classes in-person.

