Clemson University releases reopening plan for Fall semester

CLEMSON, S.C. (WSPA) – Clemson University officials announced the University remains focused on returning to on-campus learning and living for the Fall semester.

To accomplish this goal, the University will be setting guidelines in place to help ensure all employees, students and community members remain healthy and safe.

According to the University’s website, all employees and students will have to be tested for COVID-19 and, where possible, receive serologic testing for disease antibodies, before arriving on campus in the fall.

“Anyone who works for, lives at or is enrolled in a Clemson University program or facility must secure a negative COVID-19 test result within five days prior to returning to campus or other University location for the Fall semester,” according to the University’s website.

Anyone who tests positive will have to self-isolate for 10 days before returning to the University.

Clemson University will conduct voluntary random-sample testing throughout the year to help track the virus in the community.

The University has purchased 70,000 reusable cloth face masks. Each student, faculty and staff member will receive two masks, according to the University’s website.

As we gear up for Fall return, I want everyone @ClemsonUniv safe and healthy. That’s why I’m masking up! #HealthyClemson #GoTigers 🐅 pic.twitter.com/vwLWPsvxKT — Chris Miller (@ChrisMillerVPSA) July 8, 2020

Cloth face coverings are required:

While in University buildings, including housing and dining facilities.

During all University programs held in non-University buildings.

In outdoor spaces on campus where appropriate physical distancing cannot be guaranteed.

While using University transportation/mass transit. During situations detailed in The Facts: University Vehicles

Face coverings are not required:

When alone in private offices.

When alone in on-campus housing rooms.

When not in close contact with another person, such as walking alone outside.

🧼Frequent Handwashing

✅Physical Distancing

🏠Managing Living Spaces

⚠️Limiting Group Size

📝Participation in Self-Assessments

👥Participation in Contact Tracing

👩‍⚕️👨‍⚕️Early Self-Referral to Redfern and Sullivan Center — Clemson University (@ClemsonUniv) July 5, 2020

Classroom layouts will be adjusted to allow for at least six feet of physical distance between students. The University also said microphones and cameras have been added to than 400 classrooms to help with live video streaming of instruction.

For more information about Clemson University’s reopening plan for the Fall semester, click here.