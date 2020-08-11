Cleveland Co. Rescue Mission holds drive-through Back to School Bash

CLEVELAND COUNTY, N.C. (WSPA) – Cleveland County Rescue Mission and Elevation Church will be holding a drive-through Back to School Bash to hand out school supplies to children in need within the county.

The event will be held on Friday, August 14 from 6-8 p.m. at the Cleveland County Rescue Mission, located at 1100 Buffalo Street in Shelby.

The non-profit organization will be handing out back packs with binders, paper, pencils, pencil pouches, erasers, colored pencils, crayons and a snack bag. It will also provide families in need with items such as a hot meal, a box of fresh produce, a hygiene kit, food bags, masks and hand sanitizer.

It will be a first come, first serve event.

Click here to learn more about the organization and the services it offers.