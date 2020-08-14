Community organizations partner to hold back-to-school events in Spartanburg

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) – Several community organizations will be partnering to help students and need.

The 12th annual Bookbags, Burgers and BARS supply give away will be help on August 22 from 1-3 p.m. at Carver Middle School, located at 467 S. Church Street in Spartanburg.

This year’s event will be a drive-through style. Box lunches and school supplies will be passed out in a first-come, first-served basis.

Bookbags, Burgers and BARS is sponsored by Randy Edwards Jr., the Porter family, BRUH Mentor, BARS Academy and the Elephnt Group.

The New this year, the After Math Community Fair will be held on Sunday, August 23 from 4-7 p.m. at the Spartanburg County Headquarters Library parking lot, located at 151 South Church Street in Spartanburg.

During the drive-through event, census takers will go from vehicle-to-vehicle to make sure everyone is counted in this year’s census. Parents will also be able to register for library cards and voter registration cards during the event. School supplies will also be handed out.

The After Math Community Fair is hosted by BRUH Mentor, ReGenesis Health Care, Spartanburg County Public Libraries, First Presbyterian Church, Spartanburg Juneteenth Inc., Spartanburg County Councilman-elect Monier Abusaft and Atchison Transportation.

BRUH Mentor Executive Director Victor Durrah Jr. said the plan is to give out about 1,000 book bags between the two events.

“Our overall goal is to assist families who may have missed some of the earlier back-to-school bashes. Our data tells us there’s a vast need for school supplies, and we want to make sure – especially on the heels of the first week – that no student gets left behind,” Durrah said. “We also want to make sure folks are registered to vote and to get census information out to some of our underserved communities.”