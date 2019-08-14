Cowpens motorcycle shop holds school supply drive

COWPENS, S.C. (WSPA) – Volunteers packed hundreds of backpacks inside a motorcycle shop in Cowpens Tuesday and delivered them to 3 elementary schools in Spartanburg School District 3 Wednesday.

The shop, C&C Thunder, has been a drop-off location for a school supply drive that was organized by the shop’s owner, Chris Jolley. Jolley is also the Vice Chair for Spartanburg School District 3.

“The concept was you bring us a bookbag and we’ll spend our money, we have like 1,500 dollars, that we were gonna use toward putting supplies in it,” Jolley says.

He has been collecting school supply donations for the past two weeks and has received thousands of items from as far as Maine and Florida.

Volunteers packed over 200 backpacks, which the schools’ principals will hand out to students on a needs-basis.

Jolley says the drive was a community-wide effort.

“The community brought the gifts,” he says. “I want the community to see it through as far as packing the book bags so its a start to finish community event.”

Assistant teacher Christina Moore says that support from the community makes all the difference.

“It’s a close knit community and everyone’s children is kind of each others,” she says.

Backpacks were given to Pacolet elementary, Cowpens Elementary and Cannons Elementary.