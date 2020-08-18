Dixie High School reports smooth start as Abbeville Co. students return for new school year

DUE WEST, S.C. (WSPA) – Dixie High School Principal Paul Prescott said there were no major issues as students returned to class Monday.

Prescott said parents wanted options and consistency when making a decision on what to do with their children for fall classes.

All but about 100 students returned to a five day in-person class schedule, Prescott said. Those other 100 students will be taking advantage of full-time iTECH virtual classes.

Students attending classes in person will be spaced at least 6 feet apart at all times, Prescott said. Social distancing will help prevent the need for quarantining if someone start showing symptoms.

Some rooms throughout the school have been converted into classrooms to help allow for social distancing, Prescott said.