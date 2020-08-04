Doctors urge parents to continue child healthcare despite pandemic

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) — The start of the school year is just around the corner for many children, and it’s important to make sure their vaccines are up to date.

Dr. David Blake with Pediatric Associates of Spartanburg, a Prisma Health medical practice, said it’s important for parents to continue to have children vaccinated at the appropriate ages despite the coronavirus pandemic.

He also said some families are waiting for a coronavirus vaccine to be able to get all vaccinations at one time.

But some vaccinations are age sensitive, and he said it important to help prevent the spread of diseases.

Here is a list of links to tell parents what shots to get and when:

Black said many facilities are sterilizing frequently and flu shots should not be avoided when available in September.