First look inside new Boiling Springs High School

SPARTANBURG CO., S.C. (WSPA) – Boiling Springs High School is getting ready to welcome students into its 120 million dollar school in just a few weeks.

That money came from a bond referendum that voters approved in 2016.

It’s 320 thousand square feet, which is nearly 33 percent bigger than the 46-year-old school that students have been in.

The new school’s cafeteria has a coffee shop, the media center has modern seating and there’s 5 collaboration spaces throughout the school, plus a large courtyard where students can eat lunch.

“We’re looking at 2,100 that will fit in this facility and we’re looking at approximately 1800 students who will come over to Boiling Springs from the old facility, so we’ve got room for growth,” says Boiling Springs High School Principal Chuck Gordon.

Principal Gordon says there may still be some cosmetic work to do on the grounds when doors open August 19th.

The old high school will become the freshman campus and is expected to be completed in 2021.

