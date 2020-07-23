Free, reduced lunch applications available online for Greenville Co. students

by: WSPA Staff

GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – Free and Reduced lunch applications are now available online for Greenville County students.

School meals will be available for all students in all school-opening scenarios, including the 100% eLearning option (Attendance Plan 0) and for those that register for the Virtual Program, according to Greenville County school officials.

In order to qualify for free or reduced meals, parents must complete a new free and reduced meal application for the current school year.

The online Free and Reduced Price Meal Applications are now available for the 2020-2021 school year and can be accessed on the GCS website here.

While paper applications will be provided for parents when they returned to school, school officials say the online applications are the most efficient method to apply for Free or Reduced Priced Meals. On average, online applications are processed within 24-48 hour of completion.

