Free school supplies for Spartanburg District 2 families

SPARTANBURG, S.C (WSPA) – Upstate Family Resource Center will be holding their annual Packs for Kids event next week. The event helps to provide school supplies for children in need in Spartanburg District Two.

Many Spartanburg families are feeling a financial pinch. The coronavirus pandemic has put some people out of work and has forced others to spend money on necessities like bills and meals.

The Upstate Family Resource Center has helped many families with meals and food distribution this summer, but now the organization is switching to school supplies.

The drive-through distribution will be August 10 through August 12 from 1 p.m. until 6 p.m. The event will be held at the Upstate Family Resource Center, located at 1850 Old Furnace Road in Spartanburg.

The organization will also be accepting donations to help support the program.

Click here to register.

Click here to learn more about the event.