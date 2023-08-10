(WSPA) – 7NEWS anchor Amy Wood spoke with new South Carolina Superintendent of Education Ellen Weaver as she heads into her first full school year in the role.

Weaver discussed her first months on the job and her priorities for education in the state.

“Something that I have spent a lot of time on my first six months in office is just going around and letting people get to know me,” said Weaver. “I find that so often when when conversations are reduced to sound bites as they are in a campaign, you can’t really get a sense of someone’s heart of who they actually are. And so I’ve been traveling around the state talking to superintendents meeting with principals, talking with school board members, and most importantly, listening to teachers and students. And those conversations have been so constructive and so productive.”

Weaver said her top priority is focusing on the fundamentals of literacy and math.

“We have got to ensure that our students are caught up after the damage that was done for so many during COVID,” said Weaver.

