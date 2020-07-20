Greenville Co. Schools releases changes to in-person education plan

GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – Greenville County Schools announced changes Monday to its in-person education plan, known as Destination: Return to In-Person School.

According to the news release, parents requested for the students’ schedules to be more consistent.

As part of the plan, students were divided into four categories based on the first letter of their last name. Below are the categories:

A-D – Blue

E-K – Red

L-Q – Green

R-Z – Purple

The Original Plan

On weeks when students could only attend in-person classes one day a week, the schedule will be:

Monday – Blue

Tuesday – Red

Wednesday – Green

Thursday – Purple

Friday – All groups participate in eLearning

When not attending in-person classes, students will participate in eLearning.

On weeks when students could attend in-person classes two days a week, the schedule was:

Monday/Wednesday – Blue and Red

Tuesday/Thursday – Green and Purple

Friday – eLearning

Parents told the school system more consistent schedules would help with childcare and planning.

New In-Person Schedule:

The district took the parent’s concerns into consideration and released the following schedule for when students will be able to attend in-person classes two days a week:

Monday/Wednesday – Blue and Green

Tuesday/Thursday – Red and Purple

Friday – eLearning

The district said the changes will allow for more consistency as students to shift back and forth between one and two day attendance schedule. The district also offered a YouTube video to help explain the schedules. Click here to watch the video.

(Source: Greenville Co. Schools)

Parents who need to change their child’s color category due to issues with childcare or transportation can do so by filing out this form, according to the district. Changes will be based on space availability on buses and in classrooms. The district has asked for changes to only be requested if absolutely necessary.

Greenville County Schools will be offering a walk-through Monday morning to demonstrate how classrooms and buses will be set up to follow social distance guidelines. 7 News will have more on this walk-through.