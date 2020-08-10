Greenville Co. Schools to have in-person learning 1 day per week

by: WSPA Staff,

Posted: / Updated:

GREENVILLE CO., SC (WSPA) – Greenville County Schools said the school year will begin with students only attending in-person one day per week.

Under the district’s “Attendance Plan 1,” the day students attend class will be based on the first letter of their last name:

  • Monday: A through D
  • Tuesday: E through K
  • Wednesday: L through Q
  • Thursday: R through Z

All students will participate in eLearning on the four days they are not in school.

The district said they will review DHEC community spread data to determine whether any changes will be made to the attendance plan.

Parents and staff will be notified of any attendance plan changes at least five days prior.

For more information on the attendance plan, click here.

